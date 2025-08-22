Why is there a rift in the US Republican Party?

This debate takes on the growing rift in President Trump’s party. Is it driven by conservative principles or allegiance to one man?

America First was the slogan Donald Trump championed during his re-election campaign as he promised to put the interests of Americans above those of foreign governments, immigrants and large corporations. However, the United States president has made several policy decisions that have divided his electoral base. The two guests in this episode of The Stream voted for Trump in the 2024 election but now find themselves on the opposite side of several issues: economic policy, foreign military spending and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Ethan Levins – Social media journalist

Erol Morkoc – Spokesman, Republicans Overseas UK