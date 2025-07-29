Are influencers a trustworthy source of news?

Today on The Stream: Are influencers a trustworthy alternative to traditional journalists?

Gen Z, in particular, is turning to social media rather than traditional media outlets for their news. This episode explores the rising influence of content creators as trusted sources of information. It examines how governments and organisations are increasingly harnessing this trend as a tool of soft power. Are audiences genuinely being informed, or subtly influenced? And in this evolving media landscape, what role does journalism still play?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Sophia Smith Galer – Digital journalist and author

Gina L Divittorio – Writer and comedian

Yayu Feng – Assistant professor, University of St Thomas