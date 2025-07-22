‘Starvation or bullets’: The dilemma facing Palestinians in Gaza

We look at the struggle of people in Gaza to avoid starvation when even aid carries the risk of death.

Starvation or bullets. That’s the grim choice facing many in Gaza today. Since late May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has led aid distribution, operating just four centres, compared with the UN’s former network of more than 400. At least 900 Palestinians have been killed in attacks at these GHF sites. Critics say GHF is nothing but a front for genocide, offering a deadly illusion of help. As Gaza’s people scrape for food, they face an impossible question: Risk the “death trap” for a few sacks of flour, or watch loved ones starve?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Tamara Al Rifai – UNRWA director of external relations and communications

Eman Hillis – Fact-checker and writer

Afeef Nessouli – Journalist