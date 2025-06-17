Are Gen Z lazy or just unlucky when it comes to money?
Gen Z are redefining the way we earn, spend and view wealth.
Gen Z are facing serious financial headwinds. Caught between soaring living costs and stagnant wages, many young adults find themselves moving back in with their parents just to stay afloat. Covering basic expenses – rent, bills, groceries – has become a growing challenge. So what does this mean for their financial future? How did it come to this? And is it fair for older generations to label them as lazy?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Jamie Lynch – Content creator
Rumi Robinson – Content creator
