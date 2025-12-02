The Stream Is this the end of the internet?

This episode of The Stream asks: Is the internet as we know it on its way out?

The internet, which was made available to the public in 1991, has rapidly transformed, from a free, creative web to one consolidated by tech giants. Artificial intelligence now fills search results, smothering human voices, while social media has become a carousel of advertisements and AI content. Exhausted by doomscrolling, many creators are quitting the platforms altogether. Presenter: Stefanie Dekker Guests: Aidan Walker – Content creator and meme researcher Peter Zezas – News and policy commentator Evelyn Ramli – Marketing specialist