Is this the end of the internet?

This episode of The Stream asks: Is the internet as we know it on its way out?

The internet, which was made available to the public in 1991, has rapidly transformed, from a free, creative web to one consolidated by tech giants. Artificial intelligence now fills search results, smothering human voices, while social media has become a carousel of advertisements and AI content. Exhausted by doomscrolling, many creators are quitting the platforms altogether.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Aidan Walker – Content creator and meme researcher

Peter Zezas – News and policy commentator

Evelyn Ramli – Marketing specialist

Published On 2 Dec 2025

