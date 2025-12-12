How does sectarianism impact daily life in Lebanon?

We look at the sectarianism that persists in Lebanon, undermining the country’s unity.

Lebanese social media pages were filled recently with heated exchanges and views, with people commenting on developments that reflect the deep sectarianism in the country. From a Christmas decoration to stand-up comedy material to the right to citizenship, people in Lebanon are not holding back.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Jean Marc Boulos – Content creator

Rodrigue Ghosn – Actor and standup comedian

Ramzi Kaiss – Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch