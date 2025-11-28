Why gender-based violence in South Africa is now a national emergency
We look back at South Africa’s nationwide shutdown by women, as they halted work to protest against gender-based violence.
This episode explores the meaning and potential impact of a shutdown by South Africa’s women, including how its online expression amplified the message and linked it to global trends in digital, colour-based activism. We also examine the situation in Mali, where the execution of a female TikTok influencer has raised questions about the dangers women face as their voices and visibility grow online.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Cameron Kasambala – Women for Change
Chioma Agwuegbo – Executive director, TECHHER
