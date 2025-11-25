What does the future of the music industry look like?
We ask about the future of the music industry and art reviews.
The music industry is changing rapidly, with streaming dominating how people listen to music and online content creators constantly reviewing new releases of music. We explore how the music industry has evolved over the past decade.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Kiana Fitzgerald – Music critic
Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman – Multimedia artist and Arab hip-hop pioneer
Laura Molloy – Music and internet culture journalist
Published On 25 Nov 2025