Who owns your For You page?

We examine whether the increased concentration of media ownership will create a more restrictive narrative.

Recent developments in United States tech and media have prompted concerns about media consolidation and its impact on free speech. The US government is pushing ByteDance to reduce its control over TikTok, with Oracle proposed to oversee the platform’s algorithm for national security reasons. Meanwhile, Skydance Media’s $8bn merger with Paramount Global raises further concerns about media ownership centralisation.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Syed Hemu Rahman – Startup founder and independent journalist

Audrey Henson – Investigative journalist and content creator

Rodney Benson – Author of How Media Ownership Matters