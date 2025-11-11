Is the wellness industry just for the privileged?

As the wellness industry grows into a $6 trillion force, we ask, is this the future of healing or a profitable illusion?

In this episode of The Stream, we bring together a holistic retreat leader who believes true health begins with alignment of mind, body, and spirit, and a science-driven doctor who insists that only data defines real healing. Together, they debate whether ancient practices and modern science can coexist or if the future of health is destined to be divided between belief and biology.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Winnie Cohen Abraham – Wellness instructor

Dr Michael Mrozinski – Emergency department and general practice