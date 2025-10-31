The Stream Is the world ready for another pandemic?

With countries struggling to bring the chikungunya virus under control, is the world prepared for another pandemic?

A surge in chikungunya cases has hit southern China, fuelled by climate change, urbanisation and global travel. Experts warn the next pandemic is inevitable – but have we learned enough from COVID-19 to be prepared? Presenter: Stefanie Dekker Guests:

Carmen Perez Casas – Head of pandemic prevention, Unitaid

Albert Fox Cahn – Founder, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP)