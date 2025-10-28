The Stream Is Africa the West’s ‘Human Dumping Ground’?

We look at the deals between some African nations and the Trump administration to accept deportees from the US.

Read more

Several African nations, including Uganda, Rwanda, Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, and South Sudan, have agreed to accept US-deported migrants, many with no ties to Africa. As rights groups sound the alarm, we examine what these deals mean for deportees, governments, and global migration politics. Presenter: Stefanie Dekker Guests: Melusi Simelane – Southern Africa Litigation Centre Daniel Akech – International Crisis Group