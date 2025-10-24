What does the US-UK AI deal mean for your data?

Is the UK truly becoming an AI hub as US tech giants pour in billions?

A multibillion-dollar deal is being hailed as proof that Britain is becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence, with major United States tech companies investing heavily. But the reality is a little less straightforward.

On today’s show, we ask: how much power, and how much of your personal data, are you willing to hand over to tech companies? And what does that mean for the people whose data and jobs may be affected?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

James Vincent – Director and owner, The Digital Resistance

Tekla Emborg – EU policy researcher at Future of Life Institute