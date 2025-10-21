We dive into the BirthStrike movement and the wider phenomenon of declining populations.

In this episode, we dive into the BirthStrike movement and the wider phenomenon of declining populations. Why are so many people opting out of parenthood?

We also explore governments’ controversial efforts to reverse the trend, and unpack what it means for the future of labour, care, and the planet. Is a declining population a crisis or a chance to rethink the way we live?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Therese Lee – Feminist activist and content creator

Blythe Pepino – Founder of BirthStrike

Devi Sridhar – Professor, University of Edinburgh

Heejung Chung – Professor, King’s College London