Why are so many people opting out of parenthood?
In this episode, we dive into the BirthStrike movement and the wider phenomenon of declining populations. Why are so many people opting out of parenthood?
We also explore governments’ controversial efforts to reverse the trend, and unpack what it means for the future of labour, care, and the planet. Is a declining population a crisis or a chance to rethink the way we live?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Therese Lee – Feminist activist and content creator
Blythe Pepino – Founder of BirthStrike
Devi Sridhar – Professor, University of Edinburgh
Heejung Chung – Professor, King’s College London
Published On 21 Oct 2025