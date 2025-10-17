Are 16-year-olds too young to vote?
We look at 16-year-olds who are set to be given the right to vote in the UK.
Sixteen-year-olds now have the right to vote in all UK elections, as part of sweeping election reforms. Supporters believe this change will modernise democracy and say the young generation is already engaged with issues like climate change, education, and the economy. Opponents, however, argue that 16 is too young to make such weighty political decisions and warn that it could weaken the integrity of the electoral system.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Cameron Holt – Member of Youth Parliament, Bassetlaw
Thomas Brochure – Co-director, Make It 16 NZ
Nuurrianti Jalli – Researcher, Oklahoma State University
