Is loneliness the new global pandemic?
We look at loneliness in the digital world, where everyone is connected but no one is connecting.
From rising suicide levels to surveys showing how Gen Z is the loneliest generation ever, we look at the reasons behind this global sentiment. We ask: Is the digital world helping or hurting our ability to truly connect? What happened to communities that support their members?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Larissa May – Founder, #HALFTHESTORY
Tracey Mark – Psychiatrist and author
Published On 16 Oct 2025