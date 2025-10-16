The Stream Is loneliness the new global pandemic?

We look at loneliness in the digital world, where everyone is connected but no one is connecting.

Read more

From rising suicide levels to surveys showing how Gen Z is the loneliest generation ever, we look at the reasons behind this global sentiment. We ask: Is the digital world helping or hurting our ability to truly connect? What happened to communities that support their members? Presenter: Stefanie Dekker Guests:

Larissa May – Founder, #HALFTHESTORY

Tracey Mark – Psychiatrist and author