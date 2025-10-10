How Israel denies the right to play for Palestinian children

We look at Palestinian children’s right to play in war-ravaged Gaza and in the occupied West Bank.

All children – wherever they are in the world – deserve to be children: to explore, laugh and play, especially since play is a vital path to their learning and growth. But what about Palestinian children’s play time – or lack thereof? This is a human right taken from them by Israel.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Omar El-Buhaisi – Psychiatrist & field supervisor, Palestine Trauma Centre

Daoud Fawadleh – Programme manager, Right to Play

Ahmed Alghariz – Emergency trauma counsellor and dance therapist