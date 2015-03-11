The Stream
Kurdish female fighters battle ISIL and stereotypes
Who are these women and who will they be when they return home?
Thousands of Kurdish female fighters are battling ISIL in Syria and Iraq. They’re not just wielding guns, though. They’re wielding ideas, leading a feminist movement for parity in politics and society. But what happens when they leave the battlefield? Do their war victories translate to greater respect and responsibilities at home? Join the conversation at 1930GMT.
On this episode of The Stream, we speak to:
Ruwaydah Mustafa @RuwaydaMustafah
British-Kurdish blogger
BB
Independent policy consultant
Diana Nammi @IKWRO
Executive Director, Iranian & Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation
ikwro.org.uk
Mutlu Civiroglu @mutludc
Kurdish affairs analyst
civiroglu.net
What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.