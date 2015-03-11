Kurdish female fighters battle ISIL and stereotypes

Who are these women and who will they be when they return home?

Thousands of Kurdish female fighters are battling ISIL in Syria and Iraq. They’re not just wielding guns, though. They’re wielding ideas, leading a feminist movement for parity in politics and society. But what happens when they leave the battlefield? Do their war victories translate to greater respect and responsibilities at home? Join the conversation at 1930GMT.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak to:

Ruwaydah Mustafa @RuwaydaMustafah

British-Kurdish blogger

BB

Independent policy consultant

Diana Nammi @IKWRO

Executive Director, Iranian & Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation

ikwro.org.uk

Mutlu Civiroglu @mutludc

Kurdish affairs analyst

civiroglu.net

What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.