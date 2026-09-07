Assal Rad built a reputation on social media as the “headline fixer” for her work correcting journalistic sins at major news outlets.

The historian joins presenter Richard Gizbert to discuss her new book, Don’t Say Palestine: How the Media Manufactured Consent for Genocide.

In it, Rad traces the role the mainstream media played in normalising the dehumanisation of Palestinians and whitewashing Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Contributor:

Assal Rad, author, Don’t say Palestine: How the media manufactured consent for genocide.

Journalist Ameed Shehade: “I escaped death four times.”

Over the past few weeks, Israel has intensified its efforts to make life unbearable in the occupied West Bank, where settlers – protected by the Israeli army – have been besieging, attacking and killing Palestinians. Journalist Ameed Shehade, a correspondent for Al Araby TV, speaks with us about what it is like to live, and work, with a target on his back.

Featuring:

Ameed Shehade, West Bank correspondent, Al Araby TV