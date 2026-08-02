Israel’s influence industry in the US

Abdul El-Sayed’s hardline campaign exposes a party, a media ecosystem and a debate over Israel in the US.

In the United States, Michigan’s Democratic primary has become a test of how US politics – and the media covering it – are responding to a rapidly changing debate over Israel.

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed faces establishment candidate Haley Stevens, whose campaign has attracted unprecedented spending from pro-Israel groups. It is part of a wider trend across the US, as the Israeli government steps up efforts to shape public opinion.

Contributors:

Sarah Leah Whitson – Human rights lawyer

Alex Kane – Senior reporter, Jewish Currents

James Zogby – Founder, Arab American Institute

On our radar

An investigation published by Drop Site News this week has revealed the details of Israel’s latest online influence campaign. Tariq Nafi speaks to the report’s author, Nick Cleveland-Stout, about how the Israeli government is influencing AI-powered chatbots to shape the narrative about the country.

One Sri Lankan monk’s battle against hate speech

For centuries, Buddhist monks have been influential figures in Sri Lanka, advising kings, shaping national identity and mobilising political movements. Today, some have found new audiences as media personalities on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

While some monks promote hardline Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist narratives, Galkande Dhammananda Thero is challenging those ideas and offering a different perspective on identity and belonging.

The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi reports on the monks speaking to Sri Lankans from their digital pulpits.

Featuring:

Darshatha Gamage – Digital rights activist

Saritha Irugalbandara – Tech & social media researcher

Galkande Dhammananda Thero – Buddhist monk, Walpola Institute