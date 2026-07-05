How xenophobia went viral in South Africa

The online campaign stoking South Africa’s latest xenophobic backlash.

South Africa is experiencing an ugly wave of xenophobia driven by a coordinated digital campaign by anti-migrant groups.

As prejudiced rhetoric seeps into mainstream news coverage, a growing number of South African journalists are trying to figure out who’s really pulling the strings behind the movement.

Contributors:

Qaanitah Hunter – Host, The Debrief

Aimee-Noel Mbiyozo – Senior research consultant, Institute for Security Studies

Haru Mutasa – Correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Herman Wasserman – Department of Journalism, Stellenbosch University

On our radar

In Venezuela, a natural disaster has exposed the state’s failures and officials have imposed tight controls on journalists trying to cover the story.

Tariq Nafi looks at the government’s heavy-handed methods to control the narrative.

The Social Media Ban

Governments around the world are trying to solve one of the defining parenting challenges of the digital age: what to do about teenagers and social media. The Listening Post‘s Meenakshi Ravi reports on the politics behind social media bans – whether governments are solving the right problem – and who should take responsibility for keeping young people safe online.

Featuring:

Preston Byrne – Tech and free speech lawyer

Daisy Greenwell – Cofounder, Smartphone Free Childhood

Tama Leaver – Professor of internet studies, Curtin University

Kate Sim – Director, Children’s Online Safety and Privacy Research Program