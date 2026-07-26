The Cockroach Effect: Modi vs India’s Gen Z
Protests by India's Cockroach Janta Party suggest the young generation is becoming harder to intimidate and to silence.
New Delhi has been rocked by some of India’s biggest student protests in years, led by a viral movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party. After tens of thousands took to the streets over frustrations sparked by exam leaks, the Indian state mounted a heavy-handed response. Much of the mainstream media coverage has focused on the unrest rather than the grievances behind it, leaving alternative outlets to tell the full story.
Contributors:
Akash Banerjee – Host, The Deshbhakt
Neerja Chowdhury – Contributing editor, The Indian Express
Kapil Komireddi – Author, ’Malevolent Republic’
Suchitra Vijayan – Founder, The Polis Project
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