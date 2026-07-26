The Cockroach Effect: Modi vs India’s Gen Z

Protests by India's Cockroach Janta Party suggest the young generation is becoming harder to intimidate and to silence.

New Delhi has been rocked by some of India’s biggest student protests in years, led by a viral movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party. After tens of thousands took to the streets over frustrations sparked by exam leaks, the Indian state mounted a heavy-handed response. Much of the mainstream media coverage has focused on the unrest rather than the grievances behind it, leaving alternative outlets to tell the full story.

Contributors:

Akash Banerjee – Host, The Deshbhakt

Neerja Chowdhury – Contributing editor, The Indian Express

Kapil Komireddi – Author, ’Malevolent Republic’

Suchitra Vijayan – Founder, The Polis Project

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Meenakshi Ravi looks at the new restrictions on reporters and a task force that has been set up to identify and prosecute officials accused of leaking information to the media.

Europe’s Heatwave Image Problem

Europe is sweltering through record-breaking heatwaves. But switch on the news in almost any European country and you’d hardly get a sense of the emergency from the visuals you see. Instead, it’s fun in the sun, beaches and city fountains. The lack of urgency obscures the dangers the continent now faces.

Featuring:

Damian Carrington – Environment editor, The Guardian

Diego Arguedas Ortiz – Climate journalist

Saffron O’Neill – Professor, Exeter University