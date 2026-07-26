Israel debate boils over in the United States

How far have US politics – and media – really shifted on the topic of Israel?

For US politicians, travelling to Israel has become a rite of passage and almost always involves going on an Israeli government-led PR tour of the country.

US Congressman Ro Khanna departed from that pattern this past week when he joined Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

What happened next – a confrontation with Israeli soldiers and the media reaction that followed – revealed a lot about the reality for Palestinians that Israel and its supporters are determined to conceal.

Contributors:

Maya Rosen – Assistant editor, Jewish Currents

Yumna Patel – Editor-in-chief, Mondoweiss

Dalia Hatuqa – Multimedia journalist

Omar Baddar – Political and media analyst

On our radar

Despite experiencing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, Sudan rarely receives the media coverage it deserves. Now, the United Nations is warning that another catastrophe is unfolding in the city of el-Obeid, which is on the verge of being cut off from the world and where there are barely any international journalists on the ground. Nicholas Muirhead speaks to Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, one of the few reporters who have reported from the city.

The Phenomenon of Kim Ou-joon

Kim Ou-joon is part journalist, part activist, part political performer. An outspoken and sometimes controversial voice who leans to the left ideologically, Kim leads South Korea’s biggest YouTube-based news network.

The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi reports on what Kim Ou-joon – and others like him – reveal about the world of politics and media in South Korea.

Featuring:

Kim Ou-joon – Founder and host, News Factory

Jane Yeahin Pyo – Assistant producer, Tulane University

Shreyas Reddy – NK News