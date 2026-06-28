Starmer couldn’t master the media. Can Burnham?

Keir Starmer is out after a short tenure as prime minister during which he failed to connect with voters and much of Britain’s media. As Andy Burnham prepares to become the UK’s seventh prime minister in a decade, can he navigate a media landscape transformed by Brexit and the rise of Reform UK?

Contributors:

Chris Painter – Professor, Birmingham City University

Peter Oborne – Journalist and broadcaster

Shehab Khan – Political editor, Zeteo UK

Polly Toynbee – Columnist, The Guardian

On our radar

A controversial luxury resort backed by Donald Trump’s family has sparked weeks of protests in Albania. With much of the country’s media looking the other way, Ryan Kohls examines how demonstrators are using independent journalism and social media to shape their own narrative.

Argentina’s Far-Right Rewrite of the Past

As right-wing populists take power across Latin America, they have waged a ‘cultural battle’ to reclaim the past. In Argentina, President Javier Milei – and a legion of supportive influencers and YouTubers – are revising how the country’s history of military dictatorship is remembered and debated.

Featuring:

Agustín Laje – President, Fundación Faro; YouTuber

Sol Montero – Professor, National University of San Martín

Reporter: Tariq Nafi

Producer: Ella Willis