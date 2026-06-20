Trump’s Iran deal, Israel’s meltdown

Trump says it’s a breakthrough. Israeli media call it a disaster.

Richard Gizbert and Meenakshi Ravi unpack the battle to define the Iran agreement as Washington sells diplomacy, Tel Aviv rails against betrayal, and Tehran keeps its guard up.

Three capitals, three stories – and a fragile 60-day window to turn a memorandum into something more lasting.

Infantino, Trump and the World Cup story

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is under way and is set to be the biggest spectacle in the tournament’s history.

The organisation is squeezing every media and commercial moment out of the event, but stories of visa denials and detainment in a host country are making international headlines.

Contributors:

Mehreen Khan – Economics editor, The Times

Leander Schaerlaeckens – Author, The Long Game

Talib Visram – Multimedia journalist

The Ozempic effect

Ozempic, originally developed to treat diabetes, has become a cultural phenomenon after its weight-loss effect went viral.

Fuelled by celebrity endorsements and relentless advertising, Ozempic’s rise is rewriting media narratives about health, bodies and beauty.

Featuring:

Aubrey Gordon – Writer and podcaster

Stephanie Yeboah – Body positive influencer

Matt Motta – School of Public Health, Boston University