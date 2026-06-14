The president, the billionaires and the news

A media industry weakened by marauding billionaires is dealing with a US president eager to bend it further.

As US President Donald Trump tries to end the US-Israel war with Iran, host a World Cup, and prepare for midterm elections, he has also deepened the battle lines between himself and the US media.

In the week that Trump walked out of an interview with NBC, he also openly speculated about how a change of ownership at CNN might affect its coverage. At CBS, turmoil at the flagship current affairs show, 60 Minutes, is a sign of the pressure journalists are under from billionaire media owners.

Contributors:

John Fredericks – Host, John Fredericks Show

Briahna Joy Gray – Host, Bad Faith Podcast

Max Tani – Media editor, Semafor

On our radar

A graphic stabbing video from Northern Ireland has become the latest flashpoint in a cycle of online-fuelled violence. After it was amplified by far-right activists and commentators, the footage was used to rally support for anti-immigration protests and fuelled days of violent protest. Elettra Scrivo has been following the story.

The cost of bearing witness in Gaza: an interview with Sharif Abdel Kouddous

Gaza may have faded from international headlines, but the killing has not stopped – nor has the danger faced by journalists. Israel has killed more than 260 media workers, which has changed the calculus for those who remain in Gaza. They report under the constant threat of death and displacement. We speak with Sharif Abdel Kouddous, a journalist and editor at Drop Site News who works closely with journalists in Gaza.