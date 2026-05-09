From MAGA loyalist to antiwar dissident – is Tucker Carlson’s pivot sincere or a savvy reinvention?

Longtime Donald Trump supporter Tucker Carlson has broken with the president on some key issues, becoming one of the country’s staunchest critics of the US relationship with Israel. Carlson is engaging with voices he once criticised, like The New York Times, and his rising popularity has fueled speculation in Washington, DC that he could try to ride that momentum all the way to the White House.

Contributors:

Wajahat Ali – Cohost, Democracy-ish Podcast

Briahna Joy Gray – Host, Bad Faith Podcast

Ana Kasparian – Executive producer and host, The Young Turks

Jude Russo – Managing editor, The American Conservative

On our radar

In the United Kingdom, days after a knife attack in north London left two Jewish men in hospital, much of the country’s political and media class settled on a narrative that anti-genocide protests and the only Jewish leader in British politics, Zack Polanksi, were to blame. Meenakshi Ravi dissects the media coverage.

Greater Israel: How a fringe settler fantasy went mainstream

Israel’s settler movement has moved from the fringes to having influence over key Israeli institutions, including the media, where a constellation of voices is pushing for Israel to conquer new territory. The Listening Post‘s Tariq Nafi reports on the rapid normalisation of the idea of a “Greater Israel”.

Featuring:

Ben Reiff – Deputy editor, +972 Magazine

Maya Rosen – Assistant editor, Jewish Currents