Satire, social media and India’s Gen Z revolt

When India’s chief justice called young, unemployed people “cockroaches”, he could never have imagined that the slur would be turned into an online satirical movement: the Cockroach Janta Party. The CJP quickly went viral, quickly racking up tens of millions of followers. The movement reflects Gen Z’s frustration with unemployment, education systems and the shrinking space for free expression in India.

Contributors:

Manisha Pande – Editorial director, Newslaundry

Vaishna Roy – Editor, Frontline magazine

Priyanshi Sharma – Cofounder, Peek TV

Meghnad S – Host, Meghnerd

On our radar

A wave of xenophobic violence has spread across South Africa, fuelled by a toxic mix of anger, disinformation and inflammatory mobilisation online.

The face of a new anti-immigration group, March and March, is radio-personality-turned-agitator Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who has given the government a one-month ultimatum to act.

Nicholas Muirhead reports.

Reporting on Cuba, from Cuba: Belly of the Beast

The United States government has tightened the screws on Cuba, toughening economic sanctions that have pushed Cuba into a near-total blackout.

This is a story usually told from outside the country. Belly of the Beast reports from within, telling the country’s story through the voices of everyday Cubans. We speak with a journalist at the outlet, Liz Oliva Fernandez.

Featuring:

Liz Oliva Fernandez – Journalist, Belly Of The Beast