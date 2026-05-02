The United States of Conspiracy

Another assassination attempt on Donald Trump reveals mistrust in the media and conspiracy theories fill the gap.

An assassination attempt at the White House correspondents’ dinner underscored the spectacle, chaos and violence that have defined Donald Trump’s second presidency.

As journalists rushed to report what had happened, a parallel narrative of conspiracy was already taking shape online. Conspiracy theories get far more currency than they merit – and they are a by-product of an information landscape that has been muddied by Trump.

Contributors:

John Nichols – Executive editor, The Nation

Niall Stanage – White House columnist, The Hill

Amber Duke – Editor-in-chief, Daily Caller

Suzanne Kianpour – Cohost, Global Power Shifts podcast

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Russia’s effort to tighten internet restrictions and throttle Telegram has caused a furious public backlash. The uproar has forced President Vladimir Putin to admit the measures went too far. Ryan Kohls reports.

Israel’s information war on Lebanon

Throughout two years of war, Israeli forces have used drones, AI-powered targeting and the infiltration of Lebanese communications devices and the networks they rely on – to control the population, spread terror and kill people. And it has escalated its information war, using all kinds of propaganda to deepen fear and divisions within Lebanese society. We speak to Justin Salhani about the tactics Israel is using in Lebanon.

Featuring:

Justin Salhani – Senior producer, Al Jazeera Digital