Israel’s unchecked war machine

With conflicts on multiple fronts, Israel’s war fever shows no sign of easing.

Inside Israel, as the gap between rhetoric and reality widens, a promised quick victory over Iran has given way to a more perilous and prolonged war – one that Israelis are experiencing through an increasingly controlled lens with tight censorship and an intensifying crackdown on dissent.

Contributors:

Daniel Levy – president, US/Middle East Project

Seamus Malekafzali – journalist

Nour Odeh – West Bank correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Dahlia Scheindlin – public opinion analyst

On our radar

Israel is taking its messaging straight to Iranians in their own language. Through official Farsi accounts, it mocks Iran’s leadership, repositions itself as an ally and openly recruits for spies. It’s another front in Israel’s war and a familiar playbook, one already deployed against Palestinians.

Iran’s info war strategy: Interview with Trita Parsi

Iran is pushing its counternarrative abroad and tailoring its message for global audiences while accusing Western media of distortion. At home, an internet blackout restricts what people can see and share. Trita Parsi, the executive vice president at the Quincy Institute, joins us to discuss Iran’s information war strategy.

Featuring:

Trita Parsi – executive vice president, Quincy Institute