US media trapped between oligarchy and presidency

American billionaires are gobbling up more and more media outlets.

Part 1

News outlets in the United States are under pressure like never before. In the first part of this special episode, we examine how media ownership has become concentrated in the hands of a tiny group of elites, who have tempered critical coverage of the US president.

Contributors:

Marty Baron – Former executive editor, The Washington Post

Kerry Flynn – Media reporter, Axios

Katrina vanden Heuvel – Part-owner and editorial director, The Nation

Joy Reid – Former host, MSNBC

Part 2

Reporters covering the White House are seeing increased access to the president – but are also facing growing harassment. The Trump administration has reshaped the press corps, sidelining legacy outlets while elevating loyal voices. We hear from two journalists from opposite ends of that spectrum – Hugo Lowell of The Guardian and MAGA-aligned radio host John Fredericks.

Contributors:

Hugo Lowell – White House correspondent, The Guardian

John Fredericks – Host, The John Fredericks Show

Presenter: Richard Gizbert

Produced by: Monazza Farooqi, Ella Willis, Tariq Nafi and Meenakshi Ravi