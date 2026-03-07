Trump-Netanyahu’s ‘war in search of a strategy’

An illegal war, two leaders in cahoots and media outlets struggling to meet the moment.

One week into the United States and Israel’s war on Iran, and the messaging coming from the White House is consistently chaotic and contradictory. From regime change and nuclear threat to preemptive attack – the Trump administration is struggling to juggle its narrative. And while the mainstream media is working overtime to legitimise the Trump-Netanyahu war at home, Americans remain unconvinced.

Contributors:

Negar Mortazavi – Host, The Iran Podcast

Samira Mohyeddin – Host, On the Line Media

Antony Loewenstein – Author, The Palestine Laboratory

Borzou Daragahi – Writer, badlands, Substack

On our radar

Voices within the Iranian diaspora that support the US-Israeli bombing campaign are being given a disproportionate amount of airtime across Western mainstream media.

One of the most prominent figures is Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s former shah, who has presented himself as someone who could “lead the transition” to a new government in Tehran.

Meenakshi Ravi looks at how the one-sided coverage lends credibility to the war.

Reporting under fire in the West Bank

With the eyes of the world focused on Gaza and now Iran, far too little attention has been paid to another territory where Israel exercises near-total control: the occupied West Bank. Israel has intensified its policy of fragmenting the territory, carving it up and expanding control over the land.

Journalists in the occupied West Bank have seen their movement severely restricted by hundreds of new checkpoints and barriers. And they face the constant threat of soldiers who are more aggressive and settlers who – protected by the army – are more emboldened and violent than ever.

One of those journalists is Ameed Shehade, a correspondent for Al Araby TV, whose unflinching reporting frequently places him directly in harm’s way.

Featuring:

Ameed Shehade – West Bank correspondent, Al Araby TV