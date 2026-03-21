War spirals as information control tightens

The war on Iran has entered a much more damaging phase with more assassinations of the leadership in Tehran, the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and major strikes on energy infrastructure across the region.

As the war has escalated, pressure on news organisations in the United States, Israel and Iran is increasing.

Contributors:

Branko Marcetic – Writer, Jacobin

Arta Moeini – Institute for Peace and Diplomacy

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya

Mairav Zonszein – Senior Analyst, International Crisis Group

On our radar

This week, three more senior Iranian political leaders were killed by Israel. Coverage followed a familiar pattern – awe at the Israeli intelligence operation’s “sophistication”, and little scrutiny of the legality of the actions. Meenakshi Ravi reports on how these killings have been reported in Israeli and Western media.

War in Lebanon: Interview with Jean Kassir

Millions of people in Lebanon are enduring the consequences of the Iran war with little media attention. Israel has now begun ground operations there and is openly boasting it will turn the country into a new Gaza.

The cofounder and managing editor of Lebanese news website Megaphone spoke to us about the toll this war is having on his country.

Featuring:

Jean Kassir – Managing Editor, Megaphone