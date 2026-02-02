Has the Trump administration overplayed its spin?

Official lies after an ICE killing begin to backfire.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, the fatal shooting of a protester by border control agents triggered mass demonstrations and presented the Trump administration with an unexpected test of its immigration strategy.

Footage captured by onlookers has undercut official statements and intensified questions about the level of force and use of high-tech tools being used to crack down on dissent.

Contributors:

Julie Millican – Vice president, Media Matters

Qasim Rashid – Human Rights lawyer and founder, Let’s Address This

Naureen Shah – Director of government affairs, ACLU

Prem Thakkar – Reporter, Zeteo News

On our radar

Just days after ownership of TikTok in the US changed hands, with several of the investors linked to President Trump, users reported widespread censorship of content critical of the administration and its allies.

Tariq Nafi reports on the allegations, the tech backlash and the rise of rival platforms.

Bangladesh’s election and the media under threat

Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina elections are approaching amid deep political turbulence and growing fear within the country. After major newsrooms were attacked and journalists targeted by disinformation-driven violence, the country’s media finds itself on the front line of a volatile transition. Mahfuz Anam, the editor of a large English daily, tells us what that’s like.

Featuring:

Mahfuz Anam – Editor, Daily Star