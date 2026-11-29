As Gaza fades from headlines, West Bank violence spikes – and Israeli media wrestle with the idea of ‘Jewish terrorism’. Plus, China’s rural livestreaming boom.

One month after the country went to the polls, Israel is still struggling to form a coalition government. Hanging over those negotiations is the ongoing genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, both of which receive very little news coverage.

There has been a shift in Israel’s political rhetoric – Israeli opposition leaders describing the violence inflicted in the West Bank as “Jewish terrorism” – terminology that’s also surfaced on the Israeli airwaves. But despite the historic gains made by Palestinian parties in Israel in the elections, the rhetoric directed remains as racist as ever.

Contributors:

Lisa Goldman — Contributing editor, +972 Magazine

Yousef Munayyer — Senior fellow, The Arab Center

Maya Rosen — Associate editor, Jewish Currents

Daniel Levy — President, US/Middle East Project

On our radar

Three weeks after he was forced out over multiple extramarital affairs – including with an alleged spy – Jensen Huang is back in the top job at Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The Listening Post’s Elettra Scrivo examines the forces behind his comeback.

The rise of China’s rural livestreamers

In China, livestream shopping is a trillion-yuan industry. And some of its biggest stars are not glossy influencers from the cities. They’re farmers and villagers, selling their produce, sharing local recipes and telling stories about life in the Chinese hinterland.

Beijing’s “Rural Revitalisation Strategy” has given the sector a significant boost, but as rural communities enter a digital economy long dominated by cities, they also face tight government controls over what gets promoted and what gets suppressed.

Meenakshi Ravi reports on the Chinese villages going viral and the tensions between digital growth and state control.

Featuring:

Lin Zhang — Professor of media studies, University of New Hampshire

Yaqiu Wang — Senior China researcher, Human Rights Watch

Xie Qing Li — Rural livestreamer and Taobao seller