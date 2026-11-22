The rise of Cockroach Janta Party and what it reveals about the future of politics and journalism in India.

A youth-led movement born as online satire has unsettled Indian politics. Named after a dismissive remark by the chief justice, the Cockroach Janta Party has mobilised some of the country’s biggest protests in years. They have been driven by anger over exam leaks, unemployment and a lack of political accountability.

The demonstrators have been met by heavy police crackdowns and clashed with mainstream media outlets they accuse of serving the government.

As young Indians turn to social media and independent outlets to tell their stories, this film examines the growing divide between India’s youth and mainstream media and what it could mean for the future of politics and journalism.

Contributors:

Manisha Pande – Editorial director, Newslaundry

Ashutosh Ranka – Co-convenor, Cockroach Janta Party

Rajat Sethi – Visiting fellow, India Foundation

Priyanshi Sharma – Cofounder, Peek TV