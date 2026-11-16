Russell Brand and the media that made him

A rape conviction for the British comedian and actor leads to a reckoning for the media that kept him in the spotlight.

The conviction of comedian and actor Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault is a moment of reckoning for Britain’s entertainment industry. Some of the country’s most influential media institutions gave him the platforms, credibility and audiences that made him such a prominent public figure, and continued to do so as more and more allegations of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour surfaced.

Contributors:

Dorothy Byrne – Former head of news and current affairs, Channel 4

Caroline Frost – Entertainment journalist

Dalia Gebrial – Lecturer, King’s College London and author of Decolonising the University

Ellie Tomsett – Film and media lecturer, Birmingham University

On our radar:

Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s last major independent newspaper, has been forced to shut down after years of pressure from the authorities.

Meenakshi Ravi reports on how the outlet went toe-to-toe with the Kremlin.

Australia’s gambling industry: the ads, the money, the lobby

From slot machines to betting apps, gambling is a big part of Australian culture. Advertisers know it is something people often do with friends, and they have tapped into that trend. Australians are bombarded with slick marketing that promotes betting with mates.

Elettra Scrivo reports on one of the world’s most entrenched gambling industries, the advertising that props it up and the lobby that protects it.

Featuring:

Alex Russell – Research Fellow, Experimental Gambling Research Lab

Kate Seselja – Founder, The Hope Project Australia and co-chair, Gambling Harm Lived Experience Experts

Steve Cannane – Reporter, ABC Australia Four Corners