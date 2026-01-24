Trump’s imperial tantrum

Donald Trump’s latest attempt to seize Greenland shows that the president is willing to use US force to determine international borders, even at the expense of sovereignty.

Western allies – NATO countries included – publicly formed a united front, but private messages have revealed a more deferential approach to dealing with Trump.

This latest crisis may have been averted, but the question remains: Does the so-called rules-based international order apply to Trump?

Contributors:

Louise Bokkenheuser – Writer and editor

Branko Marcetic – Staff writer, Jacobin

Anchal Vohra – Columnist, Foreign Policy

Ulrich Bruckner – Professor for European studies, Stanford University

On our radar:

Donald Trump launched his highly-publicised “Board of Peace” initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

The signing ceremony followed a familiar pattern for this White House – a carefully staged event centred on Trump, his overblown claims of peacemaking, and speeches in praise of him. But the turnout appears to have fallen short of the hype.

A conversation with Ellie Leonard

Trump’s Justice Department was ordered to publish documents from the Epstein files more than a month ago. Only 1% of the heavily redacted material has been made public.

While the Trump administration floods the zone with news that mainstream outlets have been chasing, an unconventional team of investigators is digging into the Epstein files to see what’s there. They are led by online investigator Ellie Leonard in New York City.

Featuring:

Ellie Leonard – Contributing editor, Blue Amp Media