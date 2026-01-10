How Trump & Co sold the attack on Venezuela

After months of Washington – with the help of much of the US mainstream media – manufacturing consent for a military intervention in Venezuela, last week American forces abducted the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and flew him to a prison in New York City. Now, the Trump administration is shifting the narrative away from the stated objective of striking a “narco-state” to the US taking control of Venezuela’s massive oil reserves.

Contributors:

Alejandro Velasco – Associate Professor, NYU

Alexander Main – Director of International Policy, CEPR

JM MonteBlack – Venezuelan-American journalist

Luis Valdez Jimenez – Lawyer and Venezuelan- American activist

On our radar

Once again, Iran is in the grip of nationwide protests, triggered in large part by the country’s struggling economy. What makes this moment volatile is the geopolitical context: both Israel and the US bombed Iran last year and now authorities in Tehran are accusing them of stoking the unrest. On the ground, the response from Iran’s security forces has turned violent but the details remain difficult to verify. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

An interview with Jose Luis Granados Ceja

A conversation with Jose Luis Granados Ceja, the Latin American contributor of Drop Site News on how to decipher the news coming out of Venezuela.

Featuring:

Jose Luis Granados Ceja – Latin America contributor, Drop Site News