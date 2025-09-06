Israel’s most lethal operation in Gaza is under way

Israel’s renewed offensive in Gaza City – the largest Palestinian population centre – is being framed as an assault on Hamas’s “final stronghold”. But behind that narrative lies a campaign of expulsion and erasure that bears all the hallmarks of an endgame.

Contributors:

Dana Mills – Writer, Local Call & +972 Magazine

Muhammad Shehada – Journalist

Saree Makdisi – Professor of English & Comparative Literature, UCLA

Tahani Mustafa – Visiting fellow, ECFR

On our radar:

A new AI-generated website unveiled by an Israeli minister claims to “uncover the hidden ties” between Palestinian journalists and Hamas. And despite its amateurish feel, it follows a pattern of dangerous smears against Palestinians. Post’s Tariq Nafi reports.

The sci-fi obsessions of the tech elite

Silicon Valley’s tech titans often say they are shaping a better tomorrow. This is a clique of men – names like Musk, Zuckerberg, Thiel and Altman – who all say they’ve been heavily influenced by science fiction. But those imagined sci-fi futures often come with a dystopian side, warnings that tech billionaires have seemingly failed to understand.

Featuring:

Alex Hanna – Director, Distributed AI Research Institute

Max Read – Senior editor, New York magazine

Tim Maughan – Author and Journalist