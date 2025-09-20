The complex stories after Charlie Kirk’s killing

It’s been just more than a week since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and in death, as in life, the far-right podcaster is proving divisive. While his supporters mourn, many critics have seized the moment to call out his polarising legacy – a legacy now being weaponised by far-right leaders from DC to Tel Aviv.

Contributors:

Jeffrey Sharlet – Professor, Dartmouth College

Jude Russo – Managing editor, The American Conservative

Kyle Spencer – CEO, The Pro-Democracy Information Lab

Meredith Clark – UNC Hussman School of Journalism & Media

On our radar:

This week, the UN formally declared what Palestinians have long been saying: That Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza. In English, Israeli officials are indignant at the charge. But in Hebrew, they continue to provide more evidence of their genocidal intent. Ryan Kohls reports.

Russia, Ukraine and The Trump Effect

Donald Trump’s second term has injected unpredictability into the Russia-Ukraine war: Unsettling Kyiv, emboldening Moscow and forcing media on both sides to recalibrate. The Listening Post hears from an exiled Russian journalist and a Ukrainian media scholar on how the conflict is being framed – and what both sides fear will come next.

Featuring:

Dariya Orlova – Associate professor, Mohyla School of Journalism

Mikhail Fishman – Journalist, TV Rain