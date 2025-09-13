Attack on Qatar: Israel’s ever-expanding war

Israel’s rampage through the Middle East continues, with an attack on United States ally, Qatar. As Arab nations evaluate the value of a US security guarantee, we examine the fallout in the region and beyond.

Contributors:

Elham Fakhro – Research Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School

Laleh Khalili – Professor of Gulf Studies, University of Exeter

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior Fellow, Chatham House

Yousef Munayyer – Senior Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC

On our radar:

A youth-led social media movement over the luxurious lifestyles of Nepal’s “nepo kids” culminated this week in the ouster of the country’s prime minister and days of violent unrest. Meenakshi Ravi examines the government’s unsuccessful effort to control the narrative.

Covering corruption in South Africa

Thirty years after the end of apartheid in South Africa, the African National Congress’s rampant corruption has widened inequality. Those trying to expose that corruption – whistleblowers – are paying the ultimate price – with their lives.

Featuring:

Devoshum Moodley-Veera – Whistleblower activist

Pieter-Louis Myburgh – Investigative Journalist, Daily Maverick

Songezo Zibi – Leader, Rise Mzansi