Inside India’s expulsion of Bengali Muslims

India is expelling Bengali Muslims – stripping citizenship, detaining and deporting them to Bangladesh. The crackdown has spread nationwide, prompted by years of BJP propaganda and a news media all too willing to sell the story of a Muslim “enemy within”.

Contributors:

Shoaib Daniyal – Political editor, Scroll

Fatima Khan – Political journalist

Vaishna Roy – Editor, Frontline magazine

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta – Journalist and filmmaker

On our radar:

The images of starving Palestinians in Gaza have provoked global outrage. Israel has launched a PR campaign to deflect blame. Ryan Kohls reports.

An interview with Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard of The New Republic explains how Donald Trump is putting unprecedented pressure on US media outlets.

After CBS was forced to settle out of court with the president, Trump is now suing the Wall Street Journal and its owner – Rupert Murdoch – as well as politicising the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Featuring:

Alex Shephard – Senior editor, The New Republic