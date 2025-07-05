The UK’s Gaza double standard

At Glastonbury, Britain’s biggest music festival, two artists called out Israel’s genocide in Gaza and accused the British government of complicity. On-stage remarks by one of them – Bob Vylan – plunged the country’s public broadcaster, the BBC, which livestreamed the performance, into yet another Gaza-shaped row.

Contributors:

Des Freedman – Author, The Media Manifesto

Peter Oborne – Journalist and broadcaster

Karishma Patel – Former newsreader, BBC

Justin Schlosberg – Professor of Media and Communications, University Of Westminster

On our radar:

In the United States, Zohran Mamdani has secured the Democratic nomination for New York mayor, despite relentless media attacks that focus less on his policies and more on his outspoken stance against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Tariq Nafi reports.

Palestinians are seen as some sort of existential threat, just for being there

While debates rage in international media over phrases like “from the river to the sea” and “death to the IDF,” far less scrutiny falls on the anti-Palestinian abuse that has become normal inside Israel – from pop songs to viral chants.

Palestinian analyst Abdaljawad Omar joins us from Ramallah to unpack this everyday Israeli racism.

Featuring:

Abdaljawad Omar – Lecturer, Birzeit University