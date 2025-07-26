“Every single person in Gaza is starving”

The Israeli blockade of aid has caused a hunger crisis in Gaza and is condemning a growing number of its people to death by starvation. Nonetheless, Palestinian journalists are risking their lives to expose what Western media often softens or obscures: the use of starvation as a tool of genocide.

Contributors:

Diana Buttu – human rights lawyer

Alice Rothchild – Health Advisory Council, Jewish Voice for Peace

Anas al-Sharif – correspondent, Al Jazeera

Alex de Waal – author, Mass Starvation

On our radar

In Iran, TV channels, news bulletins and newspapers have been in patriotic overdrive. Meenakshi Ravi reports on the wave of nationalism that has been sweeping across Iran since its 12-day war with Israel.

Galamsey: Covering Ghana’s illegal gold rush

Journalists covering illegal gold mining in Ghana face violent and powerful enemies. Iraklis Taxiarchis reports on the multibillion-dollar “galamsey” industry and the politics influencing its coverage.

Featuring:

Kwadwo Afriyie – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Emmanuel Ameyaw – cofounder, Climate Journalists Network Ghana

Erastus Donkor – environmental journalist