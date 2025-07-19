The Epstein Crisis: A MAGA mess of Trump’s making
The Epstein saga has flipped the script within the MAGA movement. Having spent years accusing the Democrats of an establishment cover-up, many right-wing influencers are now turning against their idol, President Trump, as he resists calls to release the files.
Contributors:
Joan Donovan – Director, CriticalNet
Mehdi Hasan – Editor-in-chief, Zeteo News
Miles Klee – Culture writer, Rolling Stone
Danielle Moodie – Host, The Danielle Moodie Show
On our radar:
For 21 months, mainstream media outlets have avoided calling Israel’s assault on Gaza a genocide. But this past week has seen a notable shift – prompted not by Palestinian voices, but by an Israeli scholar. Tariq Nafi reports on The New York Times, the breaking of a media taboo, and why, for many, it’s too little, too late.
Palestinians are being erased in German media
Mass surveillance, a crackdown on protest, and a media unwilling to question power: In Germany, pro-Palestinian voices are being silenced.
Nicholas Muirhead reports from Berlin on the mounting assault on free expression.
Featuring:
Wael Eskander – Berlin-based journalist
Martin Gak – Former Deutsche Welle journalist
Sabine Schiffer – Director, Media Responsibility Institute