Netanyahu & Trump: The optics and the outrage

As Netanyahu courts Trump with peace prizes and platitudes, divisions over Israel in the MAGA media space are deepening.

Contributors:

Laura Albast – Fellow, Institute for Palestine Studies

Mitchell Plitnick – Author, Except for Palestine

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya

Jude Russo – Managing editor, The American Conservative

On our radar:

Since the US-Israeli GHF took over the distribution of aid, more than 800 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to collect it. New reporting uncovers the foundation’s links to plans for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

Georgia under fire: The crackdown on protests and the press

Mass protests, a tightening grip on media and a creeping authoritarianism; eight months on, the struggle over Georgia’s democracy is intensifying.

Elettra Scrivo reports from Tbilisi on the mounting crackdown on journalists and independent voices.

Featuring:

Irakli Rukhadze – Owner, Imedi TV

Nestan Tsetkhladze – Editor, Netgazeti

Nino Zautashvili – Former host, Real Space