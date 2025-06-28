Trump battles for credit for his Iran intervention

From negotiating with Iran to bombing its nuclear facilities and then brokering a ceasefire, Trump’s erratic pivots appear to be driven more by optics than coherent diplomacy. Mainstream Western news outlets, however, are making the job easier – painting Iran as an existential threat while downplaying Israel’s illegal actions.

Contributors:

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Senior fellow, European Leadership Network

Seamus Malekafzali – Journalist

Mohsen Milani – Author, Iran’s Rise and Rivalry with the US

Samira Mohyeddin – Journalist, On the Line Media

On our radar

Few atrocities compare to the massacres Israel is perpetrating, repeatedly, against starving refugees in Gaza – yet they are receiving minimal attention in mainstream media. Nic Muirhead reports on the latest developments at the aid distribution sites that have turned into death traps.

Assal Rad: “It’s really important to get headlines right”

Over the past 20 months, historian Assal Rad has been correcting misleading mainstream news headlines on Israel’s genocide in Gaza. She talks us through the unmistakable parallels she has noticed with the coverage of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran.

Featuring:

Assal Rad – Non-resident fellow, Arab Center Washington DC