Israel’s war on Iran – decades in the making

Israel’s war on Iran was one that many have expected, and yet with nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ongoing, few saw it coming. Propaganda from the Netanyahu government and credulous reporting in the Western media have played a major part in how we got here.

Contributors:

Narges Bajoghli – Author, Iran Reframed

Matt Duss – Executive Vice President, Center for International Policy

Assal Rad – Non-Resident Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC

Mohammad Ali Shabani – Editor, Amwaj Media

On our radar

As Israeli media cheerlead for the war on Iran, military censors are tightening their grip on local and foreign media outlets alike. Ryan Kohls reports.

Chris Hedges on the media coverage of Israel’s war on Iran

The war on Iran feels eerily familiar – from justifications that hold no water to the uncritical reporting in the media. Chris Hedges joins us to unpack the unsettling parallels with the 2003 Iraq War.

Featuring:

Chris Hedges – Former Middle East Bureau Chief, The New York Times